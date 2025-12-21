Country can't move forward amid so much division and crisis: Matiur Rahman

Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman has said that creating an environment of national unity and reconciliation is now the most important task for Bangladesh.

“No country can survive with so much conflict, so much division, and so many crises. Nor can any government effectively run a country under such conditions,” he said.

Matiur Rahman made the remarks at a view exchange meeting organised on the occasion of BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman’s “historic return to the homeland.”

The meeting was held on Sunday afternoon at the Radisson Blu Hotel and was organised by the “Tarique Rahman–Homecoming Committee,” bringing together editors of daily newspapers and online news portals, heads of news at radio and television stations, and media personalities. The meeting was chaired by the committee’s convener and BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed.