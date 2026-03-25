Genocide Day today

The government has undertaken various programmes at the state level to observe the day with due respect.

As part of the observance, a one-minute symbolic blackout will be held across the country from 10:30 pm to 10:31 pm, according to a PID handout.

However, Key installations (KPIs) and emergency establishments will be exempt from the programme.

Educational institutions, including schools, colleges, madrasahs and technical institutes, are organising discussions and memorial programmes with the participation of eminent personalities and valiant freedom fighters, highlighting the genocide and the Great Liberation War.