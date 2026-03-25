Genocide Day today
The nation is observing Genocide Day Wednesday in solemn remembrance of the brutal crackdown carried out by the Pakistani occupation forces on unarmed Bangalees on the night of 25 March 1971, under the code name “Operation Searchlight.”
President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman issued special messages on the eve of the day.
The government has undertaken various programmes at the state level to observe the day with due respect.
As part of the observance, a one-minute symbolic blackout will be held across the country from 10:30 pm to 10:31 pm, according to a PID handout.
However, Key installations (KPIs) and emergency establishments will be exempt from the programme.
Educational institutions, including schools, colleges, madrasahs and technical institutes, are organising discussions and memorial programmes with the participation of eminent personalities and valiant freedom fighters, highlighting the genocide and the Great Liberation War.
Documentary screenings and rare photographic exhibitions depicting the genocide are being arranged at selected venues in all city corporation areas, including the capital.
Special prayers will be offered at mosques after Zuhr prayers or at convenient times, while similar prayers will also be held at other places of worship across the country, seeking eternal peace for the departed souls of the victims.
Illumination will be avoided across the country tonight as a mark of respect.