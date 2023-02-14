Two senior officials, of India and US, arrive in Dhaka Tuesday evening

Vinay Kwatra will arrive in Dhaka Tuesday evening by a special flight of the India air force. On his two-day visit, he will hold a meeting tomorrow, Wednesday, with foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, hosting the G-20 summit in September, has extended an invitation to prime minister Sheikh Hasina to join the event. Prime minister Hasina is scheduled to attend the event.

During the Bangladesh-India foreign secretary talks to be held in Dhaka on Wednesday, prime minister Sheikh Hasina's proposed visit to New Delhi will be discussed among other issues of bilateral interest.

According to foreign ministry official, several high level meetings will take place between the two countries this year, as preparation for prime minister Sheikh Hasina's India trip. The two foreign secretaries may discuss details of these meetings too on Wednesday.

During his stay in Dhaka, Vinay Kwatra is scheduled to pay courtesy calls on prime minister Sheikh Hasina and foreign minister Abdul Momen.

Speaking to the media in this regard, foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen said, this is Vinay Kwatra's first Dhaka visit as foreign secretary. He will lead the Indian side during the important foreign secretary level meeting. Various aspects of relations between the two countries will be discussed at the meeting. Several high level meetings between the two countries have been held over the past one year. Decisions taken at these meetings will be reviewed.