HRW urges govt to uphold impartiality in law enforcement

The interim government in Bangladesh should ensure that security forces act with neutrality and respect the rule of law to prosecute political violence, says the Human Rights Watch (HRW).

The rights watchdog made the call in a statement published on its website on Wednesday, citing the recent United Nations report on the human rights violations in Bangladesh.

It noted that a UN report has found that law enforcement agencies, including the police, border guards, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), and intelligence agencies, had engaged in serious human rights violations to contain the protests that in August 2024 led to the ouster of the former repressive government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.