Roadmap needed to make Bangladesh an aviation hub: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said Bangladesh should formulate a roadmap considering its geo-strategic advantage to make the country an aviation hub.

"Reaping on the dividend of our geo-strategic advantage, we should create a roadmap as to how we can make our country as an Aviation Hub," she said in a video statement aired in the inaugural session of the first edition of Aviation Summit in Dhaka.

The Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry, in collaboration with the UK and France, organised the "Bangladesh Aviation Summit-2023" at a city hotel.

The prime minister described the summit as very significant for Bangladesh as it has aspiration to become an aviation hub in the region.