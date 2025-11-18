Hasina verdict important moment for victims: OHCHR
The handing down of verdicts on Monday by the International Crimes Tribunal against former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina and the former home minister on charges of crimes against humanity is an important moment for victims of the grave violations committed during the suppression of protests last year.
UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) chief spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said this in a statement issued on Monday.
The statement further said that since publishing the UN’s fact-finding report in February 2025, the UN human rights council has been calling for perpetrators, including individuals in positions of command and leadership, to be held accountable in accordance with international standards.
“We have also called for victims to have access to effective remedies and reparation,” it added.
“While we were not privy to the conduct of this trial, we have consistently advocated for all accountability proceedings, especially on charges of international crimes, to unquestionably meet international standards of due process and fair trial. This is particularly vital when, as was the case here, the trials have been conducted in absentia and led to a capital punishment sentence,” the OHCHR statement further said.
“We also regret the imposition of the death penalty, which we oppose in all circumstances.
According to the statement, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk hopes Bangladesh will move forward with a comprehensive process of truth-telling, reparation and justice as the pathway to national reconciliation and healing.
Ravina Shamdasani in the statement also said, “This should include meaningful and transformative security sector reform, which respects international standards, to ensure that these violations and abuses are never repeated. The Office stands ready to support the Government and people of Bangladesh in these endeavours.”