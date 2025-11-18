Hasina verdict important moment for victims: OHCHR

The statement further said that since publishing the UN’s fact-finding report in February 2025, the UN human rights council has been calling for perpetrators, including individuals in positions of command and leadership, to be held accountable in accordance with international standards.

“We have also called for victims to have access to effective remedies and reparation,” it added.

“While we were not privy to the conduct of this trial, we have consistently advocated for all accountability proceedings, especially on charges of international crimes, to unquestionably meet international standards of due process and fair trial. This is particularly vital when, as was the case here, the trials have been conducted in absentia and led to a capital punishment sentence,” the OHCHR statement further said.