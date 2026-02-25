Bangladesh Bank: What happens throughout the Day over governor’s appointment, departure

In the protest meeting, Bangladesh Bank Director and Assistant Spokesperson Shahriar Siddiqui said, "We wanted autonomy for Bangladesh Bank, but we received autocracy. We do not wish to remain under this autocracy. We went to the governor with some legitimate demands multiple times, but he did not pay them any heed. Instead, he resorted to suppression and persecution."

Shahriar Siddiqui mentioned, "The bank has been filled with contractual appointments. He (the governor) needs many advisors and consultants, but we haven’t seen any effective policy being adopted for the economy. He continually questions the competence of Bangladesh Bank officials, breaking their morale. Moreover, his comments regarding the banking sector have negative impacts."

At this time, Shahriar Siddiqui demanded the withdrawal of the show-cause and transfer orders and called for everyone to be issued such orders if not withdrawn.

Bangladesh Bank Executive Director and Deputy Head of BFIU Mofizur Rahman Khan Chowdhury said, "We have been raising legitimate demands to the governor for the past seven to eight months, but he has not accepted them. We hope that he will accept our just demands. No unjust demands have been made."