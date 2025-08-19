Always the small fry, big fish slip away: Home Adviser

Replying to a query on the arrest of a rickshaw puller who had gone to place flowers at the capital’s Dhanmondi 32 on 15 August, the adviser said that the Chief Adviser’s Office had already issued a statement regarding the matter.

Directives were also given so that no untoward incident happens there, he added.

Responding to another question on why mob justice cannot be stopped, the Home Adviser said, it cannot be claimed that mob justice has completely ended.

Jahangir Alam further said although it has decreased in Dhaka, it still happens in surrounding areas. Even a mob incident took place in Rangpur recently, but the government is trying to reduce such incidents as much as possible.