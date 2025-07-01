Elections to be held ‘in the early part of next year’, Yunus to Rubio

Secretary Rubio expressed support for Bangladesh’s reform agenda and its move to hold elections early next year.

Highlighting that the US is Bangladesh’s largest export destination and top source of remittances, both leaders expressed hope for concluding talks on tariffs soon, paving the way for increased bilateral trade.

Professor Yunus mentioned that his national security adviser recently had an excellent meeting with deputy secretary of state Landau in Washington DC, and emphasised their commitment to strengthening bilateral bonds.

Chief adviser Muhammad Yunus also thanked president Trump for responding positively to his request to suspend reciprocal tariff measures on Bangladesh for 90 days.

“We are working with your officials to finalise a package of measures to effectively respond to president Trump’s trade agenda,” he said.