Elections to be held ‘in the early part of next year’, Yunus to Rubio
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had a telephone conversation with Bangladesh’s chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus on Monday evening.
The 15-minute discussion from 7:30 pm was warm, cordial, and constructive, reflecting the strong bilateral engagement between the two nations, chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam said.
During the call, both the leaders discussed issues of mutual interests, including Bangladesh’s trade talks with the United States, ongoing reforms processes, transition to democracy, upcoming general election and aid for Rohingya refugees.
Secretary Rubio expressed support for Bangladesh’s reform agenda and its move to hold elections early next year.
Highlighting that the US is Bangladesh’s largest export destination and top source of remittances, both leaders expressed hope for concluding talks on tariffs soon, paving the way for increased bilateral trade.
Professor Yunus mentioned that his national security adviser recently had an excellent meeting with deputy secretary of state Landau in Washington DC, and emphasised their commitment to strengthening bilateral bonds.
Chief adviser Muhammad Yunus also thanked president Trump for responding positively to his request to suspend reciprocal tariff measures on Bangladesh for 90 days.
“We are working with your officials to finalise a package of measures to effectively respond to president Trump’s trade agenda,” he said.
Seeking US support for the country’s democratic transition, the chief adviser reaffirmed that elections would be held “in the early part of next year” and the ongoing dialogue between the government and political parties would result in much-needed reforms of the country’s political system.
He noted that the election commission is working hard to reorganise the electoral system, which was destroyed by the previous government. Our young people will vote for the first time in their lives.”
The chief adviser commended Washington for its continued generous support to Rohingya refugees. The US has been the top donor to the Rohingya humanitarian responses since 2017.
“The prospect for a viable solution and repatriation of Rohingyas back to Myanmar is now better than ever before and Bangladesh is working on that,” professor Yunus said.
The two leaders also touched upon geopolitical issues, including the need for a stable and peaceful Indo-Pacific region and Bangladesh’s relationship with its neighbours.
Muhammad Yunus invited secretary Marco Rubio to visit Bangladesh ahead of the general election to witness the country’s transition to democracy firsthand, stating, “It will inspire our young people.”