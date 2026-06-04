Bangladesh-India border
BGB says it foiled 10 ‘push-in’ attempts in 24 hours
In its statement, the BGB reiterated in unequivocal terms that no individual or group would be allowed to enter Bangladesh illegally through the border.
The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has said it thwarted 10 separate attempts within the past 24 hours by India’s Border Security Force (BSF) to allegedly push people into Bangladesh through various border points.
The border force also announced that intelligence surveillance and patrol activities have been intensified across frontier areas to prevent any further attempts at illegal “push-in” across the border.
In a press release issued on Thursday, the BGB detailed a series of incidents reported from several districts along the Bangladesh-India border.
According to the statement, there was an attempt to push-in four to five individuals illegally through the Jadabpur border area that falls under the jurisdiction of the Maheshpur Battalion (58 BGB) in Jhenaidah district.
A BGB patrol team intervened and prevented the entry. Faced with the force’s firm stance, the individuals were compelled to return to Indian territory.
In a separate incident in the Samonta Border Outpost (BOP) area of Maheshpur, Jhenaidah, a BSF prison van reportedly transported approximately 30 to 35 people to the border. The BSF allegedly opened a border gate and attempted to facilitate their entry into Bangladesh. However, resistance from BGB personnel and local residents forced the BSF to put the individuals back into the vehicle and relocate them elsewhere.
The BGB also reported that several men and women were observed gathering near the Goga and Rudrapur border areas in Jashore, which fall under the responsibility of the Khulna Battalion (21 BGB), apparently with the intention of being pushed into Bangladesh. Preventive measures taken by BGB patrols compelled the BSF to remove them from the area.
Reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding Bangladesh’s sovereignty and border security, the BGB said it remains fully prepared to deal with any situation that may arise.
In Joypurhat, intelligence sources indicated that around 10 individuals had been assembled on the Indian side opposite the Koya and Basudebpur border points under the jurisdiction of the Joypurhat Battalion (20 BGB). The BGB immediately adopted precautionary measures and enhanced surveillance, resulting in the alleged push-in attempt being abandoned.
Meanwhile, intelligence and other sources informed the BGB that four Muslims who had reportedly been excluded from India’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) list were being held at three holding centres near BSF camps opposite the Chapainawabganj border under the responsibility of the Chapainawabganj Battalion (53 BGB). The BGB said it had strengthened intelligence monitoring and maintained a strict security position in the area.
The force further stated that information had been received suggesting that a BSF patrol unit from the Kakarmoni camp, opposite the Haripur border in Thakurgaon district, had detained two Bangladeshi nationals.
According to the BGB, the BSF has not yet established any formal communication regarding the matter.
At the Rowshanpur border in Panchagarh district, under the jurisdiction of the Panchagarh Battalion (18 BGB), the BSF allegedly pushed one individual into Bangladesh. Local residents detained the person and informed the BGB, which subsequently took the necessary measures. The individual was later returned to India.
In another incident, the BGB said it had received information that 22 detainees held at a holding centre established by Indian police at Chandan Park in Malda district’s English Bazar police station area were being prepared for transfer to the BSF for a possible push-in operation through the Sonamasjid border.
The BGB said it was maintaining strict vigilance in the area.
In Sylhet, local residents apprehended two suspicious individuals in the Utmachhara border area under the responsibility of the Sylhet Battalion (48 BGB) and handed them over to border authorities.
Following verification, the two were identified as Indian nationals. They were subsequently “pushed back” to India through established procedures.
The BGB also reported intelligence indicating that between 15 and 20 individuals had been assembled at Balishi Gitaram Government Primary School in Assam’s Mahadev police station area, opposite the Kochugora border under the jurisdiction of the Netrakona Battalion (31 BGB), with the apparent intention of pushing them into Bangladesh. Given that a section of the border in the area lacks barbed-wire fencing due to natural causes, the force said it remains on maximum alert.
In its statement, the BGB reiterated in unequivocal terms that no individual or group would be allowed to enter Bangladesh illegally through the border.
It stressed that any attempt to carry out push-in operations in violation of international border management norms, existing laws and bilateral understandings would be firmly resisted.
The border force added that intelligence gathering, patrol operations and overall operational readiness have been significantly strengthened along the frontier.
Reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding Bangladesh’s sovereignty and border security, the BGB said it remains fully prepared to deal with any situation that may arise.