BGB says it foiled 10 ‘push-in’ attempts in 24 hours

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has said it thwarted 10 separate attempts within the past 24 hours by India’s Border Security Force (BSF) to allegedly push people into Bangladesh through various border points.

The border force also announced that intelligence surveillance and patrol activities have been intensified across frontier areas to prevent any further attempts at illegal “push-in” across the border.

In a press release issued on Thursday, the BGB detailed a series of incidents reported from several districts along the Bangladesh-India border.

According to the statement, there was an attempt to push-in four to five individuals illegally through the Jadabpur border area that falls under the jurisdiction of the Maheshpur Battalion (58 BGB) in Jhenaidah district.