Want to end woes of voters : CEC
The chief election commissioner (CEC), AMM Nasir Uddin, has said his commission is committed to presenting the nation a free, fair, and credible election, putting an end to the woes of voters, originated from their sense of deprivations.
He expressed the commitment while addressing the inaugural event of the ‘training of trainers (TOT)’ under the voter list update programme at the electoral training institute (ETI) in the capital’s Agargaon area on Sunday.
The door-to-door data collection for new voters is set to begin on 20 January. The CEC sought cooperation from all in this regard.
Referring to the transitional period in the country, he said, “A special type of government, ... an interim government, has assumed power under special circumstances. Similarly, we are an election commission in a transitional period. Apart from duties, the nation’s expectations from this government, as well as from us, are significantly higher. There is no room for conventional or complex thoughts.”
He noted that a total of 15 reform commissions are working to carry out reforms and overhaul the previous system as per current aspirations.
The CEC urged all to move beyond their traditional mindset and reform themselves first to attain the true benefit of reforms.
AMM Nasir Uddin assured that the commission is prepared to listen to the voices of disenfranchised people.
“Our promise to the nation is to deliver a free, fair, and credible election, which the nation has long been denied. I say it often that the aggrieved officials are approaching the public administration (ministry) to hold protests and report about their deprivations. Where will the country’s 180 million people, who have long been deprived, go?” he said.
The CEC reaffirmed his commission’s commitment to addressing these grievances of the disenfranchised people.