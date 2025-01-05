Want to end woes of voters : CEC

The chief election commissioner (CEC), AMM Nasir Uddin, has said his commission is committed to presenting the nation a free, fair, and credible election, putting an end to the woes of voters, originated from their sense of deprivations.

He expressed the commitment while addressing the inaugural event of the ‘training of trainers (TOT)’ under the voter list update programme at the electoral training institute (ETI) in the capital’s Agargaon area on Sunday.