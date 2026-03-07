International Women’s Day: Prothom Alo’s special event today
International Women’s Day will be observed tomorrow, 8 March. Marking the occasion, Prothom Alo has organised a special event today, Saturday, 7 March.
At 3:00 pm today at the Chhayanaut Auditorium in the capital, invited courageous and successful women who have struggled to achieve their goals will share their experiences.
There will also be a special segment featuring several women who contested and fought in the 13th National Parliamentary Election. The programme is arranged for invited guests.
City Bank’s women’s banking initiative, City Alo, is supporting this gathering of successful women from various fields.
At the event, women of different ages and professions will inspire one another by sharing stories from their lives, as well as their joys and struggles.
This year’s theme for the International Women’s Day is ‘Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls’.
The day is being observed worldwide through various programmes aimed at celebrating women’s economic, political and social achievements and calling for immediate action to ensure women’s rights and dignity.
The United Nations has been observing the day as International Women’s Day since 1975.