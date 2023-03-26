Accurate freedom fighter list not finalised even in 52 years

Liberation War Affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque said work on preparing a full list of freedom fighters nears to an end and the number of actual freedom fighter would not exceed 190,000. He told Prothom Alo on 23 March, “No appeal to include name in the list of freedom fighters will not be accepted after next June and no one will also be included anew either. We hope to finalise work on the full list of freedom fighters by this year.”

According to Jamuka, a person requires 33 documents to prove himself/herself as a freedom fighter. The name of many freedom fighters differs in various documents, and finally, the name on the national identity card is considered for documentation. Many freedom fighters are facing hassle because of difference of name in the identity card and the list. All this contributes to the delay in publishing the full list.

Two important members of the cabinet appealed to Jamuka in 2021 to include their name in the list of freedom fighter. Jamuka ‘recognised’ fisheries and livestock minister SM Rezaul Karim as a freedom fighter under ‘special consideration’ and rejected the appeal, in which finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal himself claimed to be a freedom fighter, after scrutinising it. There are lots of such applications from numerous influential people pending at Jamuk and the agency is scrutinising those.

Currently, a freedom fighter receives an allowance of Tk 20,000 a month, an Eid allowance of Tk 10,000 twice a year, a Victory Day allowance of Tk 5,000 and a Bengali New Year allowance of Tk 2,000.