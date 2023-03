Bangladesh and AFD (Agence Française de Développement) have signed a €560,000 grant in favour of energy efficiency in the industry.

Together with the AFD and Bangladesh government, Marie Masdupuy, ambassador of France in Bangladesh, co-signed the grant agreement on Thursday, reports UNB.

In 2021, AFD and the Bangladesh Infrastructure Finance Fund Limited (BIFFL) entered into collaboration to support energy efficiency initiatives in the industry, according to a Facebook post shared by the France Embassy in Dhaka.