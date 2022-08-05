Bangladesh, Nepal seek stronger ties, bilateral trade

State minister for foreign affairs Shahriar Alam has laid emphasis on greater collaboration with Nepal in sectors like hydroelectricity, tourism, connectivity, trade and people to people contacts.

He interacted with the members of the parliamentary delegation from Nepal at the state guesthouse Padma on Thursday and hosted a lunch in honor of them.

The state minister highly appreciated Nepal and expressed the optimism that the two countries will explore newer areas of cooperation in addition to the existing areas.