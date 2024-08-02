Student protests: Clash at Uttara, tear gas shells, sound grenades fired
There have been clashes between the protesting students and the police, alongside the governing Bangladesh Awami League men, in the capital’s Uttara area.
The incidents took place in the Milestone College area around 4:00 pm Friday. The police fired tear gas shells and sound grenades to disperse the protesters.
The students, under the banner of Students Against Discrimination, called for a mass procession on Friday.
Centering the programme, a large number of police members and ruling party loyalists took position in front of the Jamjam Tower, while the students were in the Milestone College area.
Around 4:15 pm, the ruling party men chased the protesting students, leading to phases of chase and counter-chase between the two sides. At the same time, the police fired tear gas shells and sound grenades to disperse the students.
At the time of filing of this report around 5:00 pm, the police and the Awami League men were on the road in front of the Jamjam Tower, while students were scattered in different sectors.