Container vessel from Pakistan to reach Chittagong port again
A cargo vessel that arrived from Pakistan’s Karachi last month is again heading to Chittagong Port. In the first-ever direct maritime link between the two countries a vessel named ‘MV Yuan Xiang Fa Zhan’ reached Bangladesh’s main port in the second week of November.
The vessel is scheduled to arrive at Chittagong Port on Friday, the vessel's local agent informed the port authorities.
According to data from Chittagong Port Authority (CPA), the vessel likely has 825 single containers. The shipping company plans to unload these containers in Chattogram port and reload at least 1200 single containers from the port. The exact amount could be known only when the vessel reaches the port.
Earlier in November, the vessel discharged 370 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent unit) of import-laden single containers before leaving the Chittagong port. Of the TEUs unloaded, 297 were from Pakistan and the remaining 73 TEUs from the UAE.
The second voyage of the vessel carries more than double containers. It could not be known yet what goods the containers carry. It can be known once the shipping company provides the full list of goods.
Shipping sources said the containers might carry garments raw materials, chemical substances and consumer goods. Similar items were imported by the vessel in November. A total of 18 exporting companies of Pakistan have supplied these products.
Shipping sources said Dubai-based container ship operator Feeder Lines DMCC introduced a container shipping service in November facilitating a direct shipping line between Pakistan and Bangladesh. Regency Lines Limited, subsidiary of Karnaphuli Limited, is the local agent of Feeder Lines DMCC.
Asked, the group’s managing director Anis Ud Doula told Prothom Alo that the number of containers has increased this time compared to the first journey of the vessel. Now, the container vessel is coming from the United Arab Emirates to Chittagong via Pakistan once every 38 to 42 days. If the number of containers increases, the number of ships on this new route can be increased.
While introducing the service, Feeder Lines DMCC announced that the vessel will also connect India’s Mundra port, Indonesia’s Belawan and Malaysia’s Port Klang. However, during the second voyage, the vessel started from the UAE and now en route Chittagong port via Karachi.
According to Marine Vessel Traffic website data, the vessel is now located near Sri Lanka. It was loaded with the last container from the Karachi port in Pakistan on 11 December.