Container vessel from Pakistan to reach Chittagong port again

A cargo vessel that arrived from Pakistan’s Karachi last month is again heading to Chittagong Port. In the first-ever direct maritime link between the two countries a vessel named ‘MV Yuan Xiang Fa Zhan’ reached Bangladesh’s main port in the second week of November.

The vessel is scheduled to arrive at Chittagong Port on Friday, the vessel's local agent informed the port authorities.

According to data from Chittagong Port Authority (CPA), the vessel likely has 825 single containers. The shipping company plans to unload these containers in Chattogram port and reload at least 1200 single containers from the port. The exact amount could be known only when the vessel reaches the port.

Earlier in November, the vessel discharged 370 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent unit) of import-laden single containers before leaving the Chittagong port. Of the TEUs unloaded, 297 were from Pakistan and the remaining 73 TEUs from the UAE.