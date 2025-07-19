Curfew imposed, 9-point demands announced

At the call of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, the second day of the ‘Complete Shutdown’ (total blockade) was observed on Friday, 19 July. Intense protests, clashes, and violence across the country led to the deaths of at least 56 people on this day. Of them, at least 44 were killed in shootings and clashes in various parts of the capital, Dhaka alone.

A number of people were injured throughout the day, including leaders and activists of various political parties, police officers, journalists, and pedestrians. Major clashes erupted in Dhaka’s Rampura, Badda, Jatrabari, and Uttara areas. To suppress the protests, tear gas shells and sound grenades were launched from helicopters in several parts of the city that day.

In support of the students’ demand for reforms in the quota system, the BNP had announced a programme titled ‘National Unity Rally and March’ in front of the National Press Club that afternoon. A series of clashes broke out between BNP activists and police centering the rally.

That day the police had fired rubber bullets, sound grenades, and tear gas shells while charging on with batons to disperse a procession of the Ganatantra Mancha on Topkhana Road. In Paltan, rounds of clashes broke out between members of the Islami Andolon Bangladesh and the police.