2,578 Bangladeshis seek asylum in UK in 2026

A total of 2,578 people from Bangladesh claimed asylum in the United Kingdom in the first half of 2026, including 1,483 in the first quarter and 1,095 in the second quarter, according to the lasted data released by UK Home Office.

Of the 2,578 people, 1,649 were main applicants and 929 were dependants. Main applicants accounted for about 64 per cent of the total, while dependants made up the remaining 36 per cent.

There were 946 main applicants and 537 dependants in Q1, compared with 703 main applicants and 392 dependants in Q2. The number of main applicants therefore fell by 243, or 25.7 per cent, while dependants declined by 145, or 27 per cent.

The Home Office defines an asylum claim as an individual’s entry into the UK asylum system. A claim can cover more than one person when family members are included as dependants. Its dataset counts both main applicants and dependants when measuring the number of people claiming asylum.