UK asylum applications drop by more than a fifth

UK asylum applications fell by more than a fifth annually, government figures showed Thursday, as ministers grapple with the politically contentious issue and reducing record-high recent numbers alongside asylum spending.

A total of 85,891 people applied for asylum in Britain in the 12 months to the end of June, down 21 per cent year-on-year and the lowest total since the year to June 2022, according to interior ministry statistics.

Migrants who had crossed the English Channel in small boats -- a highly contentious route that has fuelled the rise of the UK far right -- accounted for 40 per cent of the applications in the most recent period.