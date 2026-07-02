Visa: Govt drafting new policy

The government is drafting a new visa policy by revising the existing framework introduced in 2006. A draft of the proposed policy was presented at the Cabinet meeting today, Thursday. A Cabinet committee, headed by Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, has been formed to refine the draft.

The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman at the Secretariat on Thursday afternoon. Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Ghani announced the decision at a press briefing afterwards. The Cabinet Division also confirmed the matter in a press release.