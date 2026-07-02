Bangladesh

Visa: Govt drafting new policy

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman chairs a Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat in Dhaka on 2 July 2026.PMO

The government is drafting a new visa policy by revising the existing framework introduced in 2006. A draft of the proposed policy was presented at the Cabinet meeting today, Thursday. A Cabinet committee, headed by Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, has been formed to refine the draft.

The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman at the Secretariat on Thursday afternoon. Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Ghani announced the decision at a press briefing afterwards. The Cabinet Division also confirmed the matter in a press release.

According to the Cabinet Division, the committee has been tasked with finalising the draft Visa Policy 2026 by revising the 2006 policy.

The objectives include facilitating the orderly entry and departure of foreign nationals, attracting foreign investment, business and skilled professionals, promoting the tourism and hospitality sectors, ensuring the transfer of technology and knowledge, maintaining national security and international diplomatic balance, managing international travel based on the principle of reciprocity, and establishing a modern, service-oriented immigration framework.

The Ministry of Home Affairs will provide secretarial support to the committee.

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