US Asst Secretary Noyes in Bangladesh to visit Rohingya camps

She will meet with non-governmental and international organization partners to highlight the US commitment to supporting the Rohingya response and impacted host communities, it added.
On 7 December, the assistant secretary will leave Bangladesh for Thailand.
Julieta Valls Noyes, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, became Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration on 31 March 2022.
Previously, she served as deputy director and acting director of the Foreign Service Institute from 2018-2021.