US Asst Secretary Noyes in Bangladesh to visit Rohingya camps

United States (US) Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration Julieta Valls Noyes is on a five-day official tour of Bangladesh to visit Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar and Bhashanchar.

"In Bangladesh, Assistant Secretary Noyes will meet with government officials to express our gratitude for their generosity in hosting Rohingya and other refugees fleeing the worsening humanitarian crisis in Burma," according to a media note issued by US State Department on Friday.