Stop repression against political opponents, 8 int'l organisations to govt

Eight international organisations expressed deep concerns over the recent political developments in Bangladesh following the BNP rally on 28 October.

They urged the Bangladesh government to end violence, repression, and intimidation against political opponents and release of all individuals detained arbitrarily.

“Bangladesh authorities must immediately cease resorting to violence and excessive use of force to suppress protests,” said the organisations in a statement published on the website of Robert F Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR) on Monday.

Apart from RFKHR, the other organisations that signed the statement are Anti-Death Penalty Asia Network (ADPAN), Capital Punishment Justice Project (CPJP), International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH), International Rehabilitation Council for Torture Victims (IRCT), Omega Research Foundation (Omega), REDRESS and World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT).