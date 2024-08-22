Extortion in transport sector changes hands from AL to BNP

Taking this advantage, several transport leaders led by Cumilla district BNP joint convener Saiful Islam Bhuiyan broke open the offices of the transport owners and workers in the capital’s Eskaton on 10 August. They took over the office on 13 August. After that, a 31-member convener committee led by Saiful was also formed.

Saiful Islam served as the general secretary of the Dhaka Road Transport Owners Association during the two terms of BNP government.

BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas was the president in both terms. Sources say Mirza Abbas is backing them this time too. Saiful Islam is from the Eliotganj area of Cumilla. The name of his transport company is Eliotganj Express and Mirza Abbas had a transport company in Dhaka during the tenure of BNP and Jamaat led allied government named the Dhaka Paribahan.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Saiful Islam said they took over to re-establish order in the transport sector. They would put on an all-out effort to end the extortion culture. Speaking regarding the chances of Mirza Abbas being involved in the process, he said, Mirza Abbas is busy at the moment. He would serve as the advisor of the organisation.