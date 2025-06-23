Abuse of Nurul Huda
Govt to take action against those who incited mob
The interim government has announced that it will take necessary action against all individuals responsible for inciting a mob that created chaos and physically abused former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda before handing him over to the police.
In a statement issued by the interim government on Sunday night, it said, “It is illegal, a violation of the rule of law, and a criminal offence to attack or physically abuse an accused person. Those who incited mob violence and created disorder will be identified and brought to justice.”
Referring to the arrest of Nurul Huda in a case filed at Uttara Police Station, the government acknowledged that the accused had been physically abused and humiliated with a garland made of shoes before being handed over to law enforcement. The government said this matter had come to its attention and that such actions were unacceptable under the country’s legal framework.
The statement further urged all citizens not to take the law into their own hands. “All accused persons will be tried in accordance with the country’s existing laws. Only the courts have the authority to deliver verdicts regarding individuals or cases under trial,” the statement read.
The government called on all citizens to play a tolerant role in the struggle to establish justice.