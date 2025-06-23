Govt to take action against those who incited mob

Referring to the arrest of Nurul Huda in a case filed at Uttara Police Station, the government acknowledged that the accused had been physically abused and humiliated with a garland made of shoes before being handed over to law enforcement. The government said this matter had come to its attention and that such actions were unacceptable under the country’s legal framework.

The statement further urged all citizens not to take the law into their own hands. “All accused persons will be tried in accordance with the country’s existing laws. Only the courts have the authority to deliver verdicts regarding individuals or cases under trial,” the statement read.

The government called on all citizens to play a tolerant role in the struggle to establish justice.