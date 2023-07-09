BASIC Bank scam: Promoted as secretary despite default, arrest warrant

Khairul Islam, a high-ranking government official, had defaulted on his loans taken from the BASIC Bank more than a decade ago. His professional career could have been in danger due to the default status and subsequent arrest warrant against him.

But the reality is in stark contrast. He has been awarded with back-to-back promotions. Khairul Islam was a deputy secretary while receiving the loans in 2010. In the following years, he was successively promoted to joint secretary, additional secretary and finally, to secretary on 2 July this year.

He is now attached to the public administration ministry as an officer on special duty (OSD).