The government will start inoculating children aged between 5 to 11 years against Covid-19 in districts and upazilas from 11 October, reports UNB.

A total of 22,638,737 children across the country will be brought under the vaccination drive, said Md Anwar Hossain Howladar, secretary of Health Services Division under the Ministry of Health.

The date was announced at a national advocacy workshop on vaccinating children in the city Saturday.