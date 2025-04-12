People of Bangladesh stand in support of Palestine

As-Sunnah Foundation’s chairman Shaikh Ahmadullah has said people of Bangladesh irrespective of party and views stand beside the oppressed people of Palestine and Gaza.

“We want to stand in unison and let the people of the world see that we may have many differences of thoughts and opinions but people of Bangladesh irrespective of religion and creed are united in support of freedom of oppressed people of Palestine. We express our solidarity with them,” said Ahmadullah while addressing a mammoth rally titled ‘March For Gaza’ in city’s Suhrawardy Uddyan today, Saturday.

Palestine Solidarity Movement organised the march demanding a free Palestine and stop of Israeli genocide in Gaza.