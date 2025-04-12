Huge gathering at Suhrawardi Udyan
People of Bangladesh stand in support of Palestine
As-Sunnah Foundation’s chairman Shaikh Ahmadullah has said people of Bangladesh irrespective of party and views stand beside the oppressed people of Palestine and Gaza.
“We want to stand in unison and let the people of the world see that we may have many differences of thoughts and opinions but people of Bangladesh irrespective of religion and creed are united in support of freedom of oppressed people of Palestine. We express our solidarity with them,” said Ahmadullah while addressing a mammoth rally titled ‘March For Gaza’ in city’s Suhrawardy Uddyan today, Saturday.
Palestine Solidarity Movement organised the march demanding a free Palestine and stop of Israeli genocide in Gaza.
Popular Islamic speaker Mizanur Rahman Azhari said, “We might be far away from Palestine geographically but this human sea bears testimony that Palestine, Gaza and Al Quds live in the hearts of all of us.”
He said the huge gathering of people proves how much the people of Bangladesh love Palestine and Al Aqsa.
National mosque Baitul Mukarram’s khatib maulana Abdul Malek led a prayer for the oppressed people of Palestine. The speakers demanded Israel immediately stops genocide in Palestine. The rally demanded freedom of Palestine and trial of the ongoing genocide of Palestinian people in the international court.