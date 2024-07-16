Chhatra League distributes cricket stumps among activists at TSC
Cricket stumps were distributed among the leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) following a rally on the premises of the Raju memorial sculpture on the Dhaka University campus Tuesday afternoon.
They were preparing to join the BCL and Jubo League men, who were clashing with quota reform protesters in the nearby Chankharpul area.
According to witnesses, the cricket stumps were stockpiled inside the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) of the university. After the rally, the stumps were brought out in bundles and distributed among the leaders and activists.
Multiple BCL leaders told Prothom Alo that the BCL men were provided with the stumps as they would join the clash taking place in the Chankharpul area.
They, equipped with stumps, were staying on the TSC building premises until the filing of this report around 6:05 pm. Some of them were bearing sticks and wood pieces and wearing helmets.
Alongside the Dhaka University units, leaders and activists from the BCL’s Dhaka south and north units were preparing at TSC to join the clash at Chankharpul.