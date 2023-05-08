Bangladesh may witness worse dengue outbreak this year: Experts

Health experts have warned that the country may witness even a worse outbreak of Aedes mosquito-borne dengue this year as the presence of this virus carrying insects has increased in the early days of summer.

The Directorate General of Health Services has issued a warning that those who previously had dengue and recovered will not be affected by the same type of dengue. However, there is a risk of death if affected by a different type of dengue.

Entomologist and professor Kabirul Bashar said dengue cases will increase from the current month in and outside Dhaka.