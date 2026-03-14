PM launches monthly honorarium scheme for religious leaders

Prime minister Tarique Rahman today, Saturday, inaugurated a government programme to provide monthly honorariums to heads and assistants of different religious institutions of all faiths across the country.

The premier opened the programme by pressing the button of IBAS system to send the honorariums to the bank accounts of respective imams, muazzins and khadems of mosques, with heads and assistant heads of other religious institutions through EFT system under a pilot scheme at a function at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka this morning.

Earlier, the prime minister also distributed the cheques for the honorarium among imams, muazzins and khadems of mosques, and heads and assistant heads of other religious institutions.

After getting the SMS of honorariums from their respective banks, the beneficiaries expressed their feelings, thanking the government and the prime minister for introducing the programme.

Earlier, Tarique Rahman arrived at the venue at 9:58 am and exchanged greetings with Islamic scholars and leaders of other faiths, who joined the programme on the stage.