Proposal to increase electricity prices now

After raising fuel prices, the government is now moving to increase electricity tariffs. The Bangladesh Power Development Board has proposed a 17 per cent to 21 per cent hike at the wholesale level, following policy-level approval from the Power Division. In response, the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has formed a technical committee to review the proposal.

According to BERC sources, the commission took the proposal into consideration at a meeting held on Tuesday. Alongside wholesale adjustments, BPDB has also proposed a proportional increase in retail electricity prices.

BERC Chairman Jalal Ahmed told Prothom Alo that retail prices are typically adjusted in proportion to wholesale rates. A technical committee has already been formed, and one of the five distribution companies has submitted its proposal. The remaining companies are expected to do so within a day or two.