BSF gathers 125 people for ‘push-in’ at Darshana border, BGB on alert

India’s Border Security Force (BSF) has allegedly attempted to push 11 men and women across the Darshana–Joynagar border in Chuadanga.

The attempt was made near border pillar 77 S-2 at around 4:00 am on Sunday. However, members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) thwarted the move, forcing the BSF to withdraw the group to another location.

Meanwhile, BGB has received information that a further 125 people have been assembled on the Indian side of the border. Officials assume there may be attempts to push them into Bangladesh.