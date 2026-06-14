Bangladesh-India border
BSF gathers 125 people for ‘push-in’ at Darshana border, BGB on alert
India’s Border Security Force (BSF) has allegedly attempted to push 11 men and women across the Darshana–Joynagar border in Chuadanga.
The attempt was made near border pillar 77 S-2 at around 4:00 am on Sunday. However, members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) thwarted the move, forcing the BSF to withdraw the group to another location.
Meanwhile, BGB has received information that a further 125 people have been assembled on the Indian side of the border. Officials assume there may be attempts to push them into Bangladesh.
Confirming the incident, Lieutenant Colonel Md Nazmul Hasan, commanding officer and director of the Chuadanga Battalion (6 BGB), said the BSF had attempted to push 11 Bengali-speaking men and women across the border. The effort failed as BGB personnel intervened, and the individuals were subsequently removed from the area by the BSF.
“According to the latest information available to us, the BSF has moved the 11 individuals from the Darshana–Joynagar border area to the opposite side of Baradi–Sultanpur,” he said. “Through our own sources, we have learned that another 125 people have been gathered near the border and may be subjected to a similar push-in attempt. BGB remains on high alert in the area.”
This is the first reported attempt by the BSF to carry out a push-in operation along this particular stretch of the border in recent months. Following similar incidents elsewhere along the frontier, patrols have been intensified throughout the area under the jurisdiction of 6 BGB.
Local residents have also been advised to remain vigilant amid concerns over further attempts to push people across the border.