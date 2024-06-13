No eviction of Harijan community from Bongshal until alternative accommodation: HC
The High Court on Thursday ordered the authorities concerned to refrain from evicting the Harijan community on Aga Khan Road in the city's Bongshal area until alternative accommodation is ensured for them.
The HC bench of justice Farah Mahbub and justice Md Atabullah passed the order after issuing a status quo on the eviction drive of the authorities concerned after hearing a writ petition challenging the legality of the eviction drive in Harijan colony.
The HC also issued a rule asking the government to explain as to why the eviction drive at Harijan Colony without taking any measure for their accommodation should not be declared illegal.
Advocates Ainun Nahar Siddika, Manoj Kanti Bhoumik and Utpal Biswas stood for Harijan community.
Harijan community people who came here from Telugu in India during British era have been residing in the colony for several hundred years.
Besides, 500 families are living in Mironjilla Sweeper colony. The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) said 66 among them will be rehabilitated as they are staff of the City Corporation.
A plan was taken to build a multi-storey building and a kitchen market after evicting the rest of the community.
On Tuesday, the students of Harijan community, wearing uniform, staged a demonstration protesting the eviction drive of the government.
The DSCC also asked them to leave the colony within 48 hours.
The electricity, gas and water connection were also cut off, causing immense suffering to the 4,000 residents of the colony.