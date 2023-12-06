Foreigners have no right to create pressure over polls: EC

The foreigners who recently met the election commission have exerted no pressure on the commission and they do not have the right to do so, says election commissioner Md Alamgir.
He made the statement in a views-exchange programme in Jamalpur on Wednesday, in participation with district administration, police force, and election-related officials.
Regarding the speculated pressure of foreigners, the commissioner said, “We always say that they (foreigners) did not exert any pressure on us and they do not hold the right to do so. We are an independent and sovereign nation and the election commission is an autonomous entity.”
If a political party does not want to join the election, it is their democratic right. Nobody, including the election commission, has the right to intervene here
He further explained that the foreigners actually seek to know about the measures for ensuring a free, fair and peaceful election. They try to understand if the commission has taken the necessary steps.
“We do not see any fear over the election. It will take place on time,” he added.
Asked about the non-participation of key opposition parties and its possible impact on the election, Md Alamgir said, “If a political party does not want to join the election, it is their democratic right. Nobody, including the election commission, has the right to intervene here.”
BNP office locked for 40 days
He reassured that the election will be credible at home and abroad, saying, “If an election becomes free, fair and peaceful and sees a good turnout of voters, it will definitely be credible at home and abroad.”
Deputy commissioner and returning officer Shafiur Rahman, superintendent of police Kamruzzaman, among others, attended the programme.