DU student’s body recovered from Elephant Road hostel

Police recovered the hanging body of a Dhaka University student from a female hostel in Dhaka’s Elephant Road early Monday.

The deceased was identified as Anika Meherunnesa Sahi, a student of the Department of Management at Dhaka University. She was from Joypurhat.

Biraj Mistry, a sub-inspector (SI) at New Market Police Station, said that they found her hanging in her room at Moksud Tower student hostel on Elephant Road.