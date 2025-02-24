DU student’s body recovered from Elephant Road hostel
Police recovered the hanging body of a Dhaka University student from a female hostel in Dhaka’s Elephant Road early Monday.
The deceased was identified as Anika Meherunnesa Sahi, a student of the Department of Management at Dhaka University. She was from Joypurhat.
Biraj Mistry, a sub-inspector (SI) at New Market Police Station, said that they found her hanging in her room at Moksud Tower student hostel on Elephant Road.
Later, she was taken to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 2:00 am where physician declared her.
Mohsin Uddin, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of New Market Police Station, said Sahi had been living with several other girls in the hostel.
She might have taken her life due to a love affair, he said.
Investigation is underway to determine the cause of the dealth, he said.
The body was sent to the DMCH morgue for an autopsy, added the OC.