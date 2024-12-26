Govt condemns arson attack on Tripura community houses in Bandarban
The interim government has strongly condemned the arson attack on the houses of the Tripura community in Lama upazila of Bandarban.
"We strongly condemn the arson attack on the homes of the Tripura community in Lama upazila of Bandarban," said a statement issued by the chief adviser's press wing today, Tuesday.
The Bandarban police have said they have sent their officers to the spot. Police have also carried out raids to arrest the culprits.
An FIR has been filed over the incident. The deputy commissioner and the police chief of the Bandarban Hill District visited the village on Thursday morning.
They have been ordered to extend all assistance for the reconstruction of the torched houses, the statement read. Police have also stepped up security measures there.