10 Bangladeshis trafficked to Russia, sold to a Sultan via Saudi Arabia

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police has arrested a woman on charges of human trafficking to Russia from Bangladesh.

She was apprehended at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. According to the CID, the woman is a member of a human trafficking ring.

This ring trafficked 10 Bangladeshis to Russia and sold them to a Sultan.

Special Police Superintendent Jasim Uddin Khan of the CID's media wing told Prothom Alo that the woman, named Fabihah Jerin, was arrested on Wednesday night just before she attempted to flee to Nepal from the airport.

A press release sent on Thursday afternoon mentioned that Tamanna, a partner at a company named Dream Home Travels and Tours Limited, is also a member of the trafficking ring. This ring trafficked 10 individuals to Russia under a false promise of jobs with monthly salaries of Tk 200,000 to Tk 2,50,000.