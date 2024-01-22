Rozina Islam receives 'bti-The Daily Star Stellar Women Award'

Prothom Alo special correspondent Rozina Islam has been recognised with ‘bti-The Daily Star Stellar Women Award’ for her role in journalism. Meanwhile, founder and chief executive officer of mental health service providing organisation ‘Moner Bondhu’, Tawhida Shiropa received the same award in the ‘social welfare’ category.

Real estate company Building Technology and Ideas Ltd (bti) and English newspaper The Daily Star jointly conferred the awards yesterday, Sunday. The 'bti-The Daily Star Stellar Women Award’ is being given away since last year to inspire and recognise the work of accomplished women in various fields of the society.

In that continuity, these two women were officially recognised with the awards at bti Celebration Point Pavilion Lounge in Gulshan Sunday.

In that brief ceremony, communication and brand management executive director at bti Ayesha Siddika presented the background for the award. She said that the award was launched in January last year.