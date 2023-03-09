Rozina on CFWIJ list of journalist heroes

Rozina Islam has been included on this year's list of 20 women journalist heroes recognised by the Coalition for Women in Journalism (CFWIJ) for their courage and commitment to speak the truth despite facing threats of violence.

The Coalition for Women in Journalism (CFWIJ) launched the campaign on International Women's Day with the hashtag #journohero back in 2019.

Honouring the 20 women journalists, including Prothom Alo's special correspondent Rozina Islam, CFWIJ said, "Despite facing threats of violence and censorship, these journalists persist in amplifying the voices of the marginalised and bringing to light stories that might otherwise remain in the shadows. We celebrate a selected number of these journalistic heroes and their unending commitment to speaking truth to power."