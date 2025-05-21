EC no longer a constitutional body, it has turned into BNP office: Patwari

National Citizen Party (NCP) chief coordinator Nasiruddin Patwari has claimed that the election commission (EC) is no longer a constitutional institution as it has now turned into an office of the BNP.

He made these remarks on Wednesday afternoon during an NCP’s protest rally in front of the EC headquarters in the city's Agargaon. The rally was organised to demand restructuring of the EC and the holding of local government elections.

“The EC no longer exists as a constitutional body. It is now functioning as an office of the BNP. It has become a mouthpiece of the BNP,” complained Nasiruddin Patwari.

He also said that the interim government came to power with the mandate of the people’s blood, and therefore cannot act in favour of the BNP.