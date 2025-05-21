NCP
EC no longer a constitutional body, it has turned into BNP office: Patwari
National Citizen Party (NCP) chief coordinator Nasiruddin Patwari has claimed that the election commission (EC) is no longer a constitutional institution as it has now turned into an office of the BNP.
He made these remarks on Wednesday afternoon during an NCP’s protest rally in front of the EC headquarters in the city's Agargaon. The rally was organised to demand restructuring of the EC and the holding of local government elections.
“The EC no longer exists as a constitutional body. It is now functioning as an office of the BNP. It has become a mouthpiece of the BNP,” complained Nasiruddin Patwari.
He also said that the interim government came to power with the mandate of the people’s blood, and therefore cannot act in favour of the BNP.
Addressing the interim government, Narisuddin said, “You cannot sit on a blood mandate and work for the BNP. You cannot hand over Nagar Bhaban to the BNP. You cannot turn the election commission into a party office for the BNP.”
Patwari alleged that BNP has forgotten its own 31-point agenda after placing its people in the EC.
“The 31-point agenda were just some paperwork to befool the public,” he said.
Nasiruddin Patwari also accused the BNP of occupying state institutions across the country, including the EC, which are funded by taxpayers. He urged the interim government to free these institutions.
“If you cannot do this, then immediately remove the BNP-aligned advisers from the advisory council,” he demanded.
Nasiruddin Patwari alleged that BNP-leaning advisors are conspiring against stakeholders of the July uprising, sitting in air-conditioned rooms.
“Some are doing it through the judiciary, others through the finance ministry, and some through the education ministry,” he claimed.
He further alleged that BNP has started politics over dead bodies, and criticised BNP leader Salahuddin Ahmed for what he termed as making statements tantamount to betrayal of the uprising.
Patwari claimed that Salahuddin is working to keep a Mujibist constitution in the country under India’s prescription.
He added that following their demands, Awami League's activities have been banned, but the constitution has not. Therefore, they will launch a campaign to burn the constitution, declaring that 'no Mujibist constitution will remain in Bangladesh'.
Finally, the NCP’s chief coordinator urged the interim government to organise local government elections before the national election to prove the capacity of a restructured election commission.
The day’s programme concluded around 2:15pm. NCP leaders said that their movement would continue until their demands are met.