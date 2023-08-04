India's parliamentary body's recommendation on Teesta deal encouraging: Foreign ministry

The recent recommendations made by India's parliamentary standing committee to initiate a meaningful dialogue with Bangladesh regarding Teesta water sharing agreement has generated hope in Dhaka.

"It is surely encouraging and meaningful, especially when MPs from all political parties of India are there in this committee. That is why such a recommendation generated hope among us," foreign ministry spokesperson Seheli Sabrin made the remark while speaking to the newspersons during the weekly media briefing at the foreign ministry on Thursday.

She said the committee's recommendations to reach a consensus on Teesta water sharing through meaningful dialogue with Dhaka to strengthen further relations between the two countries has drawn the attention of the foreign ministry of Bangladesh.