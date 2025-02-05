Bangladesh saw significant drop in labour migration in 2024: Report

Bangladesh witnessed a significant decline in overseas migration in 2024, with the total number of migrant workers dropping to 1,009,146, a 27.4 per cent decrease from 1,390,811 in 2023, according to the Ami Probashi's Annual Report.

Despite the decline, a noteworthy trend has emerged—female participation in Bureau of Manpower, Employment, and Training (BMET) registration has nearly doubled compared to the previous year, signaling a shift in gender dynamics in overseas employment.

Saudi Arabia remained the top choice for Bangladeshi migrants, absorbing 62.17 per cent of total migration with approximately 627,000 migrants departing for Saudi Arabia.

This continued preference is driven by high demand for both skilled and unskilled labour, particularly in infrastructure development.

In contrast, Malaysia, the second-largest destination, saw a decline in migration numbers, with only 93,000 workers moving there in 2024.