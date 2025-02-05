Bangladesh saw significant drop in labour migration in 2024: Report
Bangladesh witnessed a significant decline in overseas migration in 2024, with the total number of migrant workers dropping to 1,009,146, a 27.4 per cent decrease from 1,390,811 in 2023, according to the Ami Probashi's Annual Report.
Despite the decline, a noteworthy trend has emerged—female participation in Bureau of Manpower, Employment, and Training (BMET) registration has nearly doubled compared to the previous year, signaling a shift in gender dynamics in overseas employment.
Saudi Arabia remained the top choice for Bangladeshi migrants, absorbing 62.17 per cent of total migration with approximately 627,000 migrants departing for Saudi Arabia.
This continued preference is driven by high demand for both skilled and unskilled labour, particularly in infrastructure development.
In contrast, Malaysia, the second-largest destination, saw a decline in migration numbers, with only 93,000 workers moving there in 2024.
This drop is attributed to changes in Malaysia’s foreign labour policies, which have made migration more restrictive compared to previous years. A noticeable decline in migration numbers was observed after May 2024.
Migration trends were also likely disrupted by broader socio-economic and political factors.
The July uprising and the subsequent economic instability may have contributed to a slowdown in migration, as uncertainty over job security and future opportunities could have discouraged many potential workers from seeking employment abroad.
In addition, General Training Enrollment—a key indicator of skilled workforce preparation—also fell sharply, decreasing from 236,270 enrollments in 2023 to 112,166 in 2024, reflecting shifting trends in job preparedness and overseas employment demand.
Female registration at BMET rose from 2.78 per cent in 2023 to 4.79 per cent in 2024, indicating growing interest and opportunities for women in overseas employment.
The report also highlights a changing preference among female workers, with more women enrolling in tech-related training courses such as computer operation, graphics design, and AutoCAD drafting, showing a shift towards skilled professions rather than traditional domestic work.
More than 700 female workers also migrated as 'skilled workers' in 2024, demonstrating a push towards higher-paying, professional roles.
Experts suggest that enhanced training programmes, gender-inclusive policies, and better foreign labour agreements could help revitalize the migration sector and increase skilled labour migration, ensuring sustainable remittance inflows in the coming years.