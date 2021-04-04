Vaccine stock dwindles, DGHS issues letter: Officials

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) does not have enough Covid-19 vaccines to provide the people with the second dose.

The DGHS has issued a letter to the higher echelons of the government to expedite the import of vaccines from India as per the deal, officials of DGHS and Extended Immunisation Programme (EPI) confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, director general of the DGHS, told Prothom Alo on Saturday evening, “We have sent a letter to the higher authorities to bring the rest of the vaccines from India.”

The letter was sent to the principal secretary of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the foreign ministry and the Bangladesh high commission in Delhi.