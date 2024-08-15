Interim government appointing more advisors

The number of advisors in the interim government led by Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus is to be increased further. Several new advisors will be sworn in tomorrow, Friday. A source from Bangabhaban stated that the swearing-in ceremony of the new advisors will be held tomorrow, Friday.

After the fall of Sheikh Hasina government in the face of students-led mass uprising on 5 August, an interim government was formed making Dr Muhammad Yunus the chief advisor on 8 August. Including the chief advisor, the number of members in this interim government is 17 so far.