Interim government appointing more advisors
The number of advisors in the interim government led by Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus is to be increased further. Several new advisors will be sworn in tomorrow, Friday. A source from Bangabhaban stated that the swearing-in ceremony of the new advisors will be held tomorrow, Friday.
After the fall of Sheikh Hasina government in the face of students-led mass uprising on 5 August, an interim government was formed making Dr Muhammad Yunus the chief advisor on 8 August. Including the chief advisor, the number of members in this interim government is 17 so far.
According to sources of the department of government transport, they have been told to keep five vehicles prepared. They don’t know how many advisors will be there. Notably, in these cases, they are always told to keep additional vehicles ready. So it is not possible to determine the number of advisors from the number of the vehicles.
Chief advisor Dr Muhammad Yunus has taken charge of 24 ministries and departments including the cabinet division, ministry of defence, ministry of education, ministry of road transport and bridges, ministry of food, ministry of agriculture, ministry of public administration and ministry of commerce.
Among other advisors, responsibility of the ministry of finance and planning has been given to Saleh Uddin Ahmed, home ministry to Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain, ministry of law to professor Asif Nazrul, ministry of commerce to Adilur Rahman Khan, ministry of local government, rural development and cooperatives to Hasan Arif, ministry of foreign affairs to Md Touhid Hossain, ministry of environment, forest and climate change to Syeda Rizwana Hasan, ministry of social welfare to Sharmeen Murshid, ministry of liberation war affairs to Faruk-e-Azam, ministry of Chittagong hill tracts affairs to Supradip Chakma, ministry of primary and mass education to Bidhan Ranjan Roy, ministry of religious affairs to AFM Khalid Hasan, ministry of fisheries and livestock to Farida Akhter, ministry of health and family welfare to Noorjahan Begum, ministries of posts, telecommunication and information technology to Md Nahid Islam and the ministry of youth and sports has been given to Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan.