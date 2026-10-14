Tongi pharmaceutical factory: 20 fire service units working; Army, BGB join

No casualties had been reported as of noon. However, authorities could not confirm whether anyone remained trapped inside the factory.

According to Fire Service sources, they received a report of the fire at the pharmaceutical factory in Cherag Ali at around 10:15 am.

Following the report, 20 units from various fire stations in Tongi, Gazipur, Uttara and nearby areas began working to extinguish the blaze under the leadership of Shahin Alam. Three of the units came from Tongi.

According to fire service and local sources, the fire originated in Unit 2 of the factory at around 10:15 am before spreading rapidly to other parts of the facility.

The flames and smoke subsequently intensified. Medicines, production equipment and other materials inside the factory are being damaged by the fire. However, authorities have yet to confirm which floor the fire started on.