Tongi pharmaceutical factory: 20 fire service units working; Army, BGB join
A fire has broken out at a pharmaceutical manufacturing plant operated by “Drug International Limited” in the Cherag Ali area of Tongi, Gazipur.
Twenty fire service units are working to bring the blaze under control. A team from the Bangladesh Army and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has also joined the firefighting operation.
The fire broke out at around 10:15 am on Wednesday. Shaheen Alam, senior station officer of Tongi fire service, confirmed the incident.
No casualties had been reported as of noon. However, authorities could not confirm whether anyone remained trapped inside the factory.
According to Fire Service sources, they received a report of the fire at the pharmaceutical factory in Cherag Ali at around 10:15 am.
Following the report, 20 units from various fire stations in Tongi, Gazipur, Uttara and nearby areas began working to extinguish the blaze under the leadership of Shahin Alam. Three of the units came from Tongi.
According to fire service and local sources, the fire originated in Unit 2 of the factory at around 10:15 am before spreading rapidly to other parts of the facility.
The flames and smoke subsequently intensified. Medicines, production equipment and other materials inside the factory are being damaged by the fire. However, authorities have yet to confirm which floor the fire started on.
Shaheen Alam, senior station officer of Tongi fire service, told Prothom Alo that the factory building was made of steel and aluminium and also contained glass.
“The fire is spreading rapidly because of the building’s construction materials, making it challenging for us to bring the blaze under control,” he said.
Talha Bin Jasim, an official at the media cell of the fire service and civil defence directorate, said 20 units were working to control the fire.
These included three units from Tongi fire station, three from Uttara fire station, four from Gazipur chowrasta modern fire station, four from Kurmitola fire station, two from Rajendrapur fire station and three from Purbachal fire station.
A hazardous materials (HAZMAT) tender had also been dispatched from Mirpur to the scene.
However, officials had no immediate information about the cause of the fire.
Gazipur Deputy Commissioner Nurul Karim Bhuiyan said the authorities were monitoring the situation continuously. He added that members of law enforcement agencies were assisting the fire service in bringing the blaze under control.