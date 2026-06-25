India set to resume tourist visas for Bangladeshis from 28 June

Dinesh Trivedi, the newly appointed High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, has announced the resumption of tourist visas for Bangladeshis today, Thursday.

Dinesh Trivedi stated that the process of granting tourist visas for Bangladeshis will resume from 28 June.

Dinesh Trivedi made this announcement at a press conference at the Indian Visa Centre in the capital.

The announcement to reopen this visa is part of efforts to normalise bilateral relations.

"I am happy to announce that we are resuming our normal visa operation. Applications for tourist visas can be submitted from Sunday, 28th of June 2026. We will continue to facilitate medical visas in urgent cases on humanitarian considerations," the Indian High Commissioner stated.