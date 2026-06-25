India set to resume tourist visas for Bangladeshis from 28 June
Dinesh Trivedi, the newly appointed High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, has announced the resumption of tourist visas for Bangladeshis today, Thursday.
Dinesh Trivedi stated that the process of granting tourist visas for Bangladeshis will resume from 28 June.
Dinesh Trivedi made this announcement at a press conference at the Indian Visa Centre in the capital.
The announcement to reopen this visa is part of efforts to normalise bilateral relations.
"I am happy to announce that we are resuming our normal visa operation. Applications for tourist visas can be submitted from Sunday, 28th of June 2026. We will continue to facilitate medical visas in urgent cases on humanitarian considerations," the Indian High Commissioner stated.
At around 12: 30 PM today, Dinesh Trivedi officially took charge of the Dhaka mission by presenting his credentials to President Md Shahabuddin.
Dinesh Trivedi said, "I called on the Hon’ble President of Bangladesh and presented my credentials today. I am coming straight to the Indian Visa Application Centre to inspect its operations. It is heartening to see such a large footfall of people here at IVAC."
Dinesh Trivedi further mentioned that the visa process will simultaneously commence from all the visa centers in Bangladesh.
He said, "Visas will continue to be issued through the five centres in Dhaka, Rajshahi, Chattogram, Sylhet and Khulna. We will further scale up our operations in other cities gradually."
Dinesh Trivedi said that when he was coming to Bangladesh through Benapole, the question of visas was raised.
He observed that visas are a very crucial matter, and thus a decision has been made regarding this issue.
"We hope that this will further strengthen the people-to-people ties between our two sovereign nations," Dinesh Trivedi added.