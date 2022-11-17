Dengue takes a critical turn

The death toll in dengue crossed 200 this year. And chances are, these deaths can go up even further in numbers.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) is thinking of tackling the situation putting emphasis on the management of dengue patients.

They are saying that the dengue situation is taking a critical turn.

DGHS’s Health Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room reported three more deaths from dengue on Sunday. With this, a total of 202 people died of dengue this year.

The annual death toll from dengue never crossed 200 before. The dengue outbreak had taken the severest turn in 2019. And, 179 people died of dengue that year.

Earlier it has been noticed that the dengue outbreak takes a downward turn towards October-November. However, about 22,000 people were infected with dengue in October this year. And, 86 of them have died.