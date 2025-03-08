Women trafficking surges despite strict monitoring

As far the eyes can see, there is nothing but greenery. The river Icchamati flows parallel to the trees and crop fields. The barbed wire fence on the other side of the river gives a reminder that it is the Indian border.

This scenario along the Daulatpur border in Sharsha upazila of Jashore pleases the eyes and calms the mind. The 22-year-old female lives near the area. She was waiting for this correspondent at his home, some 30 kilometres from Jashore city, with her child in the lap on 22 February. Two years ago, she was trafficked through the border near the house. The Bangladesh National Women Lawyers Association (BNWLA) rescued and rehabilitated her.

The woman said she was taken to India on the promise of a job there. She was sold to a brothel there. The Indian police rescued her after two years and sent her back to Bangladesh. She says she saw three other Bangladeshi women in that brothel.