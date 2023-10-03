217 journalists tortured, harassed in 9 months: Ain o Salish Kendra

As many as 216 journalists have been tortured, harassed and another has been killed in the first nine months this year, according to rights organisation Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK).
The organisation unveiled a report on this on Tuesday.
Ain o Salish Kendra prepared the report colleting information from 10 national dailies, online news portals and its own sources.
According to Ain o Salish Kendra, allegations have been raised that eight people have been killed by the law enforcing agencies. Five people have been killed by police, two by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), and one by the Detective Branch of police (DB police).
Besides, families and witnesses have alleged plainclothesmen identifying them as members of law enforcing agencies have abducted seven people. Later, six of them were shown arrested. As many as 77 people died under custody between January and September.
Shooting and torture by BSF
As many as 18 Bangladeshis were killed by Indian BSF shooting and torture shoot across the Bangladesh-India border. Twenty people have been injured.
Violence against women
Ain o Salish Kendra report also revealed that 467 women have been raped in nine months while 32 were killed after rape. Three women committed suicide after rape. Besides, attempts have been made to rape 105 women, it added.
Some 391 women were tortured within families. Of them, 235 women were killed while 94 women committed suicide due to torture by the families. Besides, 62 women were physically abused.
Some 114 women were tortured for dowry. Of them, 57 women have been tortured physically while 51 have been killed in physical torture for dowry. Six women committed suicide after being tortured for dowry.
Children tortured and killed
As many as 1,157 children have been tortured and killed across the country in the nine months. Of them, 317 children have been killed. Outside of this, 43 boys have been victims of rape and two boys killed after rape. A boy committed suicide after being raped.
Six children were victims of attempt to rape. Besides, 64 children committed suicide, bodies of 118 were recovered at different times, five children die unnaturally. Some 15 children have been killed after abduction.